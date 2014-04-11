ATHENS, April 11 Germany will continue to back
Greece, whose reforms are paying off but still has a long way to
go to overhaul its economy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said
in Athens on Friday.
Asked to comment on a letter by Russian Premier Vladimir
Putin to 18 European leaders, about the flows of natural gas
from Russia to the Ukraine, Merkel said Europe needed to consult
and deliver a joint response.
"There is good reason to take this letter as an opportunity
to deliver a joint European response," Merkel said, adding the
issue will be discussed in a meeting by European Union foreign
ministers on Monday.
(Reporting By Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Costas Pitas)