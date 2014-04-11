ATHENS, April 11 Germany will continue to back Greece, whose reforms are paying off but still has a long way to go to overhaul its economy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Athens on Friday.

Asked to comment on a letter by Russian Premier Vladimir Putin to 18 European leaders, about the flows of natural gas from Russia to the Ukraine, Merkel said Europe needed to consult and deliver a joint response.

"There is good reason to take this letter as an opportunity to deliver a joint European response," Merkel said, adding the issue will be discussed in a meeting by European Union foreign ministers on Monday. (Reporting By Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Costas Pitas)