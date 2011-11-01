BERLIN Nov 1 Germany's Angela Merkel and
France's Nicolas Sarkozy agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to
talk with the Greek government, the IMF and their European
partners on Wednesday in Cannes, ahead of a G20 summit, to push
their view that a Greek referendum on a new bailout deal made it
more necessary than ever to implement last week's EU summit
decisions.
Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said the German
chancellor and French president "agreed, together with their
European partners, to guarantee the full and swift
implementation of the summit decisions, which are today more
necessary than ever".
"Germany and France are convinced that this agreemenet will
enable Greece to return to sustainable growth," Seibert said in
a statement, adding that they had agreed to hold a round of
consultations with European institutions and the International
Monetary Fund, as well as a meeting with the Greek government,
in Cannes on Wednesday.
