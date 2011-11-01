BERLIN Nov 1 Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Nicolas Sarkozy agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to talk with the Greek government, the IMF and their European partners on Wednesday in Cannes, ahead of a G20 summit, to push their view that a Greek referendum on a new bailout deal made it more necessary than ever to implement last week's EU summit decisions.

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said the German chancellor and French president "agreed, together with their European partners, to guarantee the full and swift implementation of the summit decisions, which are today more necessary than ever".

"Germany and France are convinced that this agreemenet will enable Greece to return to sustainable growth," Seibert said in a statement, adding that they had agreed to hold a round of consultations with European institutions and the International Monetary Fund, as well as a meeting with the Greek government, in Cannes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)