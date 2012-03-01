ATHENS, March 1 A consortium including France's Alstom Transport, Greek contractor J.P. Avax and Italy's Ghella Spa was awarded a 515 million euro ($688.92 million) contract to expand the Athens subway, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The consortium will build a 7.6 kilometre subway line to the port of Piraeus, which is expected to be completed by 2017. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)