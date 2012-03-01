ATHENS, March 1 France's Alstom Transport
has won a 515 million euro ($689 million) contract to
expand the Athens subway, along with Greek construction company
J.P. Avax and Italy's Ghella Spa, which specialises in
tunnelling.
"We are trying to accelerate these big projects, and one
example is this contract," Transport Minister Makis Voridis told
reporters.
Greece's construction sector has been hit hard as the
economy struggles through its fifth straight year of recession.
The consortium will build a 7.6 kilometre subway line to the
port of Piraeus, extending the subway network and bringing
passengers to the port from the city's airport.
The new line will include six stations and is expected to be
completed by 2017.
The project, awarded by Attiko Metro SA, will be financed by
the European Investment Bank (EIB) and EU structural funds.
Alstom has been present in Greece since 1991 and was
involved in building other subway lines for the Athens metro.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou;
Editing by Will Waterman)