ATHENS Dec 30 A vessel that called for help off Greece is a Moldovan-flagged cargo ship believed to be carrying migrants, Greece's shipping ministry said on Tuesday.

Greek state television earlier reported a passenger ship issued a distress signal because of armed people on board.

The "Blue Sky M" was sailing off the island of Corfu, a shipping ministry spokesman said. The vessel was carrying hundreds of migrants, Greek television stations reported. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)