ATHENS Nov 3 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos opposes holding a referendum on the country's euro zone bailout package, a finance ministry source said on Thursday.

"Under these conditions a referendum is exactly what the country does not need. He would not have objections if all our pending issues such as the loan installment and the completion of the bailout plan had been sorted out," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

He had initially backed the referendum announced by Prime Minister George Papandreou on Monday. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; editing by David Stamp)