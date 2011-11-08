ATHENS Nov 8 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou told an emergency cabinet session that the name of rthe new prime minister to lead a crisis coalition would likely be settled by Tuesday night, a minister who attended the meeting said.

Papandreou, who has said he will step down for a new government to take over, bade his farewell to his cabinet at the meeting, said the minister, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)