UPDATE 1-Cleveland Fed chief 'comfortable' raising rates if economy keeps performing
ATHENS Feb 6 Greece's talks with its international lenders on a new bailout package are tough and are continuing, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday.
"Unfortunately the negotiations are so tough that as soon as one chapter closes another opens," Venizelos said after meeting the so-called troika of the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Greece on Monday to make up its mind fast on accepting the painful terms for a new EU/IMF bailout, but Greek political leaders responded by delaying their decision for yet another day. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Tim Pearce)
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking.
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the U.S. dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers.