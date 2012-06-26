ATHENS, June 26 Greek coalition leaders are expected to appoint Yannis Stournaras, a respected economist who was part of the team that negotiated the country's entry into the euro, as new finance minister, four officials from parties in the coalition government said.

"(Prime Minister Antonis) Samaras has chosen Stournaras," one party official said, adding that the three coalition leaders had reached a deal on the nomination.

A second party official said the former government chief economist and banker was "99 percent" likely to become finance minister after the government's first choice, Vassilis Rapanos, resigned on Monday because of ill health.

A government official who asked not to be named also said Stournaras, 55, was likely to be appointed, adding that an official announcement would be made later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Deepa Babington and Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Barry Moody)