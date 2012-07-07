ATHENS, July 7 Greece must hit the targets it
has signed up to or risk losing its next tranche of aid from
partners, its new finance minister Yannis Stournaras said on
Saturday in his first policy speech since taking office.
"Greece must carry out the measures that it has already
voted on as part of its 2012 budget so that it moves towards the
targets it has committed to and to avoid losing more of its
credibility and risk the next aid tranche," Stournaras told
parliament before a confidence vote on Sunday.
He warned that negotiations with foreign lenders would be
"long and arduous" and that the government would press its case
for additional time to carry out austerity measures.
Stournaras said Greece faced a deeper than expected
recession that would prevent it from hitting its targets, but
that additional austerity would only deepen that recession.
He also pledged the government would complete reforms
demanded under the bailout, speed up privatisations and boost
competitiveness to turn around the recession-hit economy.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)