ATHENS Aug 25 Greek Deputy Development Minister Harris Pamboukis, in charge of shipping, submitted his resignation on Thursday, in a blow to the socialist government as it struggles with a debt crisis.

Pamboukis, one of Prime Minister George Papandreou's closest associates, said in a letter he had resigned after failing to convince the premier to create a separate ministry for shipping, one of the main pillars of the Greek economy.

"For two months I have tried to re-establish a sector vital to the nation," Pamboukis said in his letter. "My decision to resign is irrevocable." (Reporting by Renee maltezou and George Georgiopoulos)