ATHENS Aug 25 Greek Deputy Development Minister
Harris Pamboukis, in charge of shipping, submitted his
resignation on Thursday, in a blow to the socialist government
as it struggles with a debt crisis.
Pamboukis, one of Prime Minister George Papandreou's closest
associates, said in a letter he had resigned after failing to
convince the premier to create a separate ministry for shipping,
one of the main pillars of the Greek economy.
"For two months I have tried to re-establish a sector vital
to the nation," Pamboukis said in his letter. "My decision to
resign is irrevocable."
