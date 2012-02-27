ATHENS Feb 27 Greece's citizens'
protection minister, Christos Papoutsis, resigned on Monday to
run for the leadership of the socialist PASOK party headed by
former prime minister George Papandreou.
Papandreou, who stepped down as prime minister in November
last year to make way for a new coalition government and help
Greece resolve its biggest financial crisis in decades, has said
that he intends to step down as socialist party leader as well.
"In a letter sent to Prime Minister Lucas Papademos,
minister Papoutsis submitted his resignation from the government
in order to become a candidate for president of PASOK," his
ministry said in a statement.
PASOK, which is due to elect a leader next month, is
struggling in opinion polls after two years of austerity
policies and trails the conservative New Democracy party ahead
of elections expected in April.
The two parties form the coalition government headed by
Papademos, a technocrat, but are expected to be punished by
voters for backing a bailout package that includes painful wage
and spending cuts.
Pollsters say the PASOK leadership battle could determine
whether the socialists rebound in opinion polls. Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos is expected to be the frontrunner
to take over as party leader.
