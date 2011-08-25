* Deputy minister and key Papandreou aide resigns
ATHENS, Aug 25 A key aide to Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou, Deputy Development Minister Harris
Pamboukis, resigned on Thursday, dealing a blow to the socialist
government as it struggles with a huge debt crisis.
Pamboukis, who was in charge of shipping, one of the main
pillars of Greece's 230 billion-euro economy, said in a letter
he quit after failing to persuade Papandreou to create a
separate ministry for shipping.
"For two months I have tried to re-establish a sector vital
to the nation," Pamboukis said in his letter. "My decision to
resign is irrevocable."
The government spokesman said Papandreou had accepted his
resignation. Analysts said it showed a lack of unity in the
government, which could hinder its effort to pull itself out of
the crisis.
"It is the first sign that the government is not united,"
said a political analyst who declined to be named. "It shows
there is no internal balance."
After coming to power in October 2009, the socialists
abolished the ministry of shipping, angering shipowners. A year
later, the government relaunched it and finally scrapped it
again in a reshuffle in June. Shipping accounts for about 7
percent of GDP.
Pamboukis has also handled the investment portfolio,
including a multi-billion-euro real estate development project
at the old Athens airport of Hellenikon, a key EU/IMF demand in
exchange for a bailout. Hopes that Qatar would invest in the
project have yet to materialise.
