* Vodafone pays 168 mln euros for frequencies
* Greece raises a total 380 mln eur from sale
(Adds details)
ATHENS Nov 14 Debt-laden Greece said on
Monday it had raised 380 million euros ($522 million) from the
sale of mobile telephone frequencies to its three dominant cell
phone operators OTE, Vodafone and Wind Hellas.
The auction formed part of the country's plan to sell 50
billion euros of state assets over the coming years to pay down
its debt and avoid bankruptcy under an EU/IMF-engineered
bailout.
Vodafone took the lion's share of the spectrum rights on
sale, spending a total of 168 million euros to buy six blocks of
frequencies, Greek telecoms regulator EETT said in a statement.
Mobile phone firms are generally cutting investment in
recession-hit Greece, but need the additional spectrum to cater
for the growing demand for data traffic.
"The auction will promote the development of new wireless
technologies and third-generation mobile telephony networks,"
EETT said.
Greece's 4 billion euro mobile phone market contracted at
double-digit rates in 2010 and continues to contract this year
amid a price war between operators and falling use by
cash-strapped customers.
Greek market leader Cosmote, a unit of dominant telecoms
firm OTE and 40-percent owned by Deutsche Telekom,
spent 118 million euros on four spectrum blocks.
Greece's No.3 operator, Wind Hellas, which has restructured
its debt twice within a year, spent 93 million euros on four
blocks in the 900 MHz band.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ben Harding and
Jon Loades-Carter)