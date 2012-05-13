ATHENS May 13 Greece's president has invited
the leaders of the country's three biggest parties plus a
smaller, moderate leftist group to take part in talks to form a
coalition government on Monday, a senior presidency official
told Reuters.
"There will be a meeting with the leaders of the three big
parties and (Democratic Left leader Fotis) Kouvelis," the
official said.
Greece's three biggest parties are conservative New
Democracy and the Socialist PASOK which back the country's
international bailout and the radical leftist SYRIZA, which
opposes it.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Harry
Papachristou)