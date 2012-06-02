(Adds quotes, German foreign minister, background)
* Monti says eurobonds will become a reality
* But says they should not be a licence to spend
* Monti sees Greece staying in euro
By George Georgiopoulos and Andrew Osborn
ATHENS, June 2 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti believes eurobonds will become a reality in the 17-nation
euro zone and that Greece will remain in the single currency, he
told a Greek newspaper on Saturday.
Monti, a respected former European commissioner who became
Italy's prime minister in November, was known to be a supporter
of eurobonds - unlike politicians in European Union paymaster
Germany - but his comments were some of his strongest on the
subject yet and looked like an attempt to sway Berlin.
"I believe we will have eurobonds in one form or another
because our union is becoming all the more integrated," Monti
told the Sunday edition of the To Vima newspaper in an interview
made available on Saturday.
"However, it must be clear in our minds that issuing
eurobonds is not a licence to spend and burden others. On the
contrary, it is an effort to rebuild Economic and Monetary Union
on a more sound and credible basis," he said.
Germany has strongly resisted calls for the EU to issue
common euro bonds to help member states like Greece that have
been shut out of markets due to prohibitively expensive
borrowing costs.
But Monti, who has been frustrated by a rise in Italy's
borrowing costs since mid-March despite a 2012 budget deficit
forecast well below the EU average, has been one of the most
vocal backers of the idea.
However, Germany shows little sign of budging.
Asked whether it was time for Berlin to change its stance on
the issue, Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle told the same
paper in a separate interview that issuing euro bonds would only
create more debt and damage the bloc's competitiveness.
"(There would be more debt) because it would be easier for
countries to borrow, to follow the 'easy' route," Westerwelle
told the paper. "We cannot fund growth with new debt. Growth is
achieved by strengthening competitiveness."
CLOSE VOTE
Monti said he believed Greece will stay in the euro but
urged it to continue its efforts to build a strong economy,
pointing to efforts by Portugal, Ireland and Italy to do just
that.
In Greece, a political impasse after an inconclusive May 6
vote has forced the debt-laden country to hold a re-run of the
parliamentary election on June 17. The vote is being widely seen
as a referendum on the country's future in the euro zone.
Polls show the race between supporters and opponents of
Greece's international bailout - seen as a guarantee of its
membership of the euro zone - is too close to call.
EU leaders have warned Athens not to renounce the bailout,
threatening to pull the plug on new funding if it does, a move
that could trigger bankruptcy and its ignominious exit from the
euro.
"I hope Greeks will vote to stay in the euro because this is
the best guarantee for a steady future and welfare. I am certain
that Greece will stay in the euro zone," Monti was quoted as
saying.
He also told the paper that the European Central Bank had
done an excellent job in helping the euro zone confront the
crisis and said he was sure it would continue to do what it
thought was necessary to safeguard the euro.
Asked whether he favoured a Europe-wide system of deposit
guarantees, Monti said:
"The euro zone has made it clear that it will do whatever is
necessary to ensure stability and the future of the euro
itself."
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Andrew Osborn)