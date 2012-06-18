MILAN/MADRID, June 18 Leaders of Italy and
Spain, two countries at the centre of contagion fears in the
euro zone debt crisis, on Monday welcomed the Greek election
result as good news for Europe.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said the poll outcome, a
narrow win for the pro-bailout New Democracy party, augured well
for the future of the European Union and euro zone countries but
added that Athens must move quickly to form a new government.
"This allows us to have a more serene vision for the future
of the European Union and for the euro zone," he told reporters
in Mexico upon arriving for a G-20 summit.
Monti, whose comments were aired on Italian television, said
he was very pleased with the the victory of the New Democracy
party.
"We hope that a strong government can be formed which
confirms the commitments made with the EU," he said.
Monti said Greeks had understood the importance of the EU,
even if under difficult circumstances.
Speaking on his arrival at Los Cabos for the G-20 talks,
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy greeted the election
outcome as "good news for Greece, very good news for the
European Union, for the euro and also for Spain".
"I am totallly convinced that this strengthens the euro. The
euro project is irreversible and we must continue to make
progress on it."
Both Spain and Italy saw their borrowing costs rise to near
unsustainable levels as investor jitters about a possible Greek
exit from the euro zone intensified the currency bloc's debt
crisis in the weeks leading up to the rerun Greek election.
Rajoy said he was in favour of European fiscal integration
and a banking union.
"It's true that some things take time but it's also true
that we need to take steps in the right direction," he added.
