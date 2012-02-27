* Moody's sees Greek banks' bond swap loss at 25 bln eur

* Says net present value (NPV) hit could be 75 pct

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Feb 27 Greece's bond swap will almost wipe out the capital base of the country's banks and they may still face considerable risk after the government's planned recapitalisation, ratings agency Moody's said on Monday.

Greece formally launched the bond swap offer to private holders of its bonds on Friday, setting in motion the largest-ever sovereign debt restructuring in the hope of getting its finances back on track.

Moody's said it would mean an estimated 25 billion euro ($33.5 billion) real loss for banks.

Greece plans to recapitalise its struggling lenders this year largely through common shares with restricted voting rights and convertible bonds but Moody's said the banks may still face problems.

The swap is part of a second, 130 billion euro ($175.02 billion) rescue package to claw Greece back from the brink of a default that had threatened to send shockwaves through the financial system and punish other weak euro zone members.

"If bondholders agree, the higher haircut on Greek government bonds will effectively consume the entire capital base of the banking system," Moody's said in its weekly credit outlook.

"Greek banks will need to recapitalise this year even as they face formidable risks and challenges in Greece's recessionary economy," it said.

The swap, in which investors will trade bonds for lower-value debt securities, aims to slice 100 billion euros off Greece's over 350 billion euro debt load.

Banks, insurers and other investors holding about 206 billion euros of Greek government bonds are to take a 53.5 percent loss in the face value of their securities, with losses in terms of net present value (NPV) seen at 73 to 74 percent.

As part of the swap, investors will pocket longer-dated Greek bonds worth 31.5 percent of their holdings and short-term paper issued by the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) equal to 15 percent of their old bonds.

The new bonds will carry an average coupon of 3.65 percent over the 30-year period and be governed by English law.

"The net present value loss could be as high as 75 percent according to preliminary estimates," Moody's said.

With Greek banks holding about 50 billion euros in Greek government paper, the 25 billion euro estimated writedown would almost erase their capital base of 25.2 billion, it said.

Moody's projected that overall capital needs for Greece's banking system could exceed 40 billion euros as rising non-performing loans and record unemployment take a toll on their loan books.

About 50 billion euros ($67.31 billion) will be set aside to recapitalise Greek banks after the bond exchange.

"We also believe that Greek banks will continue to face elevated risks and challenges post-recapitalisation, owing to their high exposure to the vulnerable sovereign and downside risks from the local economy, now in the fifth year of a recession," the agency said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Anna Willard)