NEW YORK, June 1 Rating agency Moody's Investors
Service said it had lowered its ratings ceiling on Greek
domestic debt issuers due to the rising risk of the country
exiting the euro zone, but added it did not consider that the
most likely scenario for the country.
Moody's said it lowered its assessment of the highest rating
that can be assigned to a domestic debt issuer in Greece to
Caa2, below the highest existing rating by the firm on any Greek
security, which is B1 for certain covered bonds.
"Any rating actions taken as a result of the new ceiling
will be released during the coming week," Moody's said in a
statement on Friday.
"Moody's indicated that although the risk of a euro exit by
Greece is substantial it is still not what it considers its
'central case' or most likely scenario," it said.
Greece holds parliamentary elections on June 17. Political
parties that support and oppose the terms of the country's
international bailout are running neck and neck in opinion
polls.
Moody's said the risk of a Greek exit from the euro zone
might increase further after the elections.
Abandoning the euro would mean large losses for investors as
government and private debt issued under Greek law would be
redenominated and the country's economy and banking system would
be hit hard, the statement said.
"That disruption would generally imply additional losses for
holders of debt securities issued by Greek entities,
irrespective of their governing law," it said.
