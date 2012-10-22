ATHENS Oct 22 Just when it seems things
couldn't get any worse for Greece, the exhausted and indebted
country has a new threat to deal with: mosquito-borne diseases.
Species of the blood-sucking insects that can carry
exotic-sounding tropical infections like malaria, West Nile
Virus, chikungunya and dengue fever are enjoying the extra bit
of warmth climate change is bringing to parts of southern
Europe.
And with austerity budgets, a collapsing health system,
political infighting and rising xenophobia all conspiring to
allow pest and disease control measures here to slip through the
net, the mosquitoes are biting back.
Already malaria, a disease eliminated from Greece in 1974,
is not just returning with visitors and migrants - as it does
from time to time in the rest Europe - but is being transmitted
from person to person within Greek borders.
This year's death toll from West Nile Virus, a disease
spread by Culex modestus mosquitoes, stood at 16 on October 11.
It's a sign of the times that Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF),
a global medical charity more usually associated with the fight
to save lives of babies in sub-Saharan Africa, is now working
full time in parts of southern Greece.
In a country visited by 16 million tourists a year and where
austerity measures mean up to 30 percent of the population is
already struggling to access the healthcare they need, keeping
infectious bites to a minimum is an economic necessity.
Yet far from coordinated, timely action, the rising threat
from mosquitoes has instead brought a blame game pitching Greeks
against foreigners, local mayors against national politicians
and patients and doctors against ministers and officials.
"For a European country, letting this kind of situation
develop and not controlling it is a big concern," says Apostolos
Veizis, MSF's director of medical-operational support in Greece.
"You can't run after malaria. In a country in the European
Union, we should not be running after a disease like this in
emergency mode. Even in poorly-resourced countries in Africa,
they have a national plan in place. What I expect from a country
that is a member of the EU is at least that."
But this EU country is in deep trouble.
"BLEEDING"
Outside one of Athens' oldest and most respected hospitals,
the effects of the debt crisis that has brought this country to
its knees can't be ignored. The homeless sleep on streets and
park benches, and a banner hanging from the Evangelismos
hospital's main gate says "the health system is bleeding".
On a white bed sheet daubed in red and black paint and hung
up by doctors who often work 36-hour on-call shifts and haven't
been paid for them for months, it declares "no to more layoffs,
no to a lack of supplies, no to making us work without pay."
Greece is in its fifth year of recession, with unemployment
at 25 percent. Savage austerity steps have not proved enough so
far and Greece now needs to make at least 11.5 billion euros of
new cuts to secure the next tranche of a European Union bailout.
Infectious disease experts here and at a European level
agree that for now, at least in terms of patient numbers, the
country's malaria problem pales beside its many other worries.
Some 59 cases of the parasitic infection have been recorded
in Greece so far this year, 48 of which were imported either by
migrants or returning Greek travellers. West Nile Virus cases
are around three times that, at 159 so far this year.
Still, says Johan Giesecke, of the European Centre for
Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) cases of these diseases
"should not be coming back".
"It's a serious problem," the ECDC's chief scientist says.
Giesecke and others believe climate change is part of the
problem, as is the arrival of several new species of mosquito in
Europe - including the Asian tiger mosquito known to carry
dengue, West Nile Virus and chikungunya.
It's only a snapshot, but in this mid October, when many
northern Europeans are putting on coats and boots, Athens still
has shorts and flip-flops weather at up to 30 degrees and humid.
While Greece has had no cases of chikungunya in the past
three years, the disease is popping up elsewhere in Europe - as
is dengue, which is causing a large outbreak on the Portuguese
island of Madeira.
IMMIGRANTS
At the University of Thessaly, Christos Hadjichristodoulou,
a consultant for the Hellenic Centre for Disease Control and
Prevention (HCDCP) says the return of mosquito-borne diseases is
primarily an issue not of health, but of immigration.
A country of 11 million people, Greece is a major gateway
for Asian and African migrants trying to get to the EU. It is
home to more than a million immigrants, both legal and illegal.
"We get a lot of immigrants from malaria-endemic countries
like Pakistan and Afghanistan who spread throughout the country,
including to areas where the risk is high because we have the
vectors (mosquitoes)," said Hadjichristodoulou.
This includes places like the rural municipality of Evrotas,
where many of Greece's malaria cases have been found. Here some
4,000 poor and mainly Asian migrants work in fields producing
oranges and olive oil, irrigated by 130 kilometres of canals.
Hadjichristodoulou cites a survey of 6,000 immigrants in
southern Greece which found that 60 percent of them had
antibodies to malaria in their blood - meaning they had
previously been infected with it.
With the form of malaria endemic to Pakistan and
Afghanistan, known as vivax malaria, patients can relapse, often
several times, allowing the disease to be picked up again by a
hungry mosquito and spread to a new victim.
Ioannis Grevenitis, a 41-year-old restaurant owner in the
southern town of Agios Georgios Skalas, is sure this is what
happened when he fell prey to malaria last year. The illness put
him in hospital for three days then, he says, and he suffered a
relapse a few weeks ago.
While he insists he's not racist -"no way" - he also says he
no longer serves Pakistanis in his restaurant. The other
customers, local Greeks, are afraid of them, he says.
"The problem is...down to the immigrants," he told Reuters.
Eleni Kakalou, a doctor at Evangelismos hospital, grimaces
with frustration when she hears such talk, which she says is
part of a "rising wave of racism and xenophobia" in Greece.
Such prejudice, she worries, could drive Greek politicians,
already moving to the right to capture populist votes, to
introduce policies banning migrants from free healthcare -
keeping them away from exactly those health services they need,
and Greece needs, to help get on top such diseases.
CONTROL
Kakalou, like MSF's Veizis, is most concerned about what
Greece is doing - or not doing - to control its mosquitoes.
In countries where the disease is endemic, so-called "vector
control" measures such as spraying insecticides to limit
mosquito populations, and environmental measures like making
sure areas of standing water are drained or at least kept to a
minimum, are the basics of national malaria control plans.
In Greece, however, where MSF says malaria is a "forgotten"
disease, spraying is not getting the attention it deserves.
According to Veizis, of the 56 municipalities that make up
the Attica region of which Athens is the centre, "only eight
undertook anti-mosquito spraying at the time that is recommended
for effective vector control" - which in 2012 was early Spring.
And as with the immigration row and battles over health
services, dysfunctional politics creep in here too.
Part of the problem is that while the health ministry is
responsible for health services, responsibility for mosquito
control falls to Greece's hundreds of municipalities, the lowest
level of government run by local councils and led by mayors.
"They don't have specialised scientific staff and have been
suffering budget cuts from central government," said Kakalou.
"And public health in Greece is not developed enough,
co-ordinated, funded or staffed at a central or local level."
Health Minister Andreas Lykourentzos has said he would
secure the funds needed and be better prepared next year.
"We must act in a timely manner to prevent a repeat of this
summer's incidents," he said in a statement last month.
Drawing on the know-how of MSF the authorities have drawn up
a "Strategic Plan of Action for Malaria Control".
Kakalou welcomes the plan as a positive step but has little
faith in what it will mean in practice: "Unless it is
implemented entirely, funded appropriately and supported, it
will remain on paper."