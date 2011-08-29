Aug 29 () - * Net income climbs to 105.0 mln euros

* Beats analyst estimate of 90.5 million euros

* Helped by oil inventories, more output, smaller tax burden

(Adds details)

ATHENS, Aug 29 Greece's second-biggest refiner Motor Oil (MORr.AT) said on Monday profit jumped fivefold in the first half of the year, thanks to increased output from a new distillation unit and lower taxes.

Motor Oil, which began in the 1970s as an export-only refinery, traditionally derives about half its profit from sales abroad. It is thus less exposed to the recession in its austerity-hurt Greek home market.

Net income was 105.0 million euros ($152.5 million) versus 19.6 million in the same year-ago period. The average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll was for net profit of 90.5 million.

A new distillation unit, which started operation in May, helped refinery production volume rise 23 percent to 4.51 million metric tonnes, the company said. Sales surged 69 percent to 4.14 billion euros.

As a result of higher oil prices, the company posted a gain of 24 million euros from the rising value of its oil inventories, compared with a gain of 2 million in the same period last year. The previous year's results had also been negatively affected by a 13.4 million euro windfall tax.

Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to 207.8 million euros, also exceeding a forecast for 189.5 million. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by David Holmes) ($1=.6886 Euro)