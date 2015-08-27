ATHENS Aug 27 National Bank of Greece said on Thursday it had appointed Ioannis Kyriakopoulos as chief financial officer, as the country's largest bank prepares for another recapitalization as part of Greece's 86 billion euro bailout.

Kyriakopoulos, a mathematician by training, served as deputy CFO of National Bank of Greece between 2009 and 2011, and was CFO of Greece's bank bailout fund from 2012 until last May. He will his new role on Sept. 4, the bank said.

The CFO position at National Bank of Greece has been vacant since Paula Hatzisotiriou resigned in May. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Clarke)