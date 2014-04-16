ATHENS, April 16 Greece's largest lender National Bank (NBG) confirmed on Wednesday it will go ahead with an equity offering of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.45 billion) to plug a capital gap revealed last month by a stress test.

NBG's board set a shareholders meeting on May 10 to formally approve the plan, aiming to conclude the fundraising by the end of May, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Harry Papachristou)