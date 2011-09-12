ATHENS, Sept 12 Greece's largest lender National Bank (NBGr.AT) said on Monday it will launch a holding company to comprise its Balkan units, in a move to facilitate their access to global capital markets.

Greek banks have been shut out of wholesale funding markets on sovereign debt worries and are looking to deleverage and beef up their capital adequacy in view of rising loan impairments brought about by a protracted recession at home.

NBG has operations in Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Albania and Turkey. It said its Turkish unit Finansbank will not be part of the plan.

"The reorganization of the group's presence in SE Europe aims at enhancing its growth prospects in the region and at generating the appropriate conditions for it to gain independent access to global capital and money markets," NBG said.

NBG's Balkan operations include a network of 600 branches and a staff of 8,000.

It said the plan will proceed once the necessary approvals have been obtained by supervisory authorities. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)