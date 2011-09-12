ATHENS, Sept 12 Greece's largest lender National
Bank (NBGr.AT) said on Monday it will launch a holding company
to comprise its Balkan units, in a move to facilitate their
access to global capital markets.
Greek banks have been shut out of wholesale funding markets
on sovereign debt worries and are looking to deleverage and beef
up their capital adequacy in view of rising loan impairments
brought about by a protracted recession at home.
NBG has operations in Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Albania and
Turkey. It said its Turkish unit Finansbank will not be part of
the plan.
"The reorganization of the group's presence in SE Europe
aims at enhancing its growth prospects in the region and at
generating the appropriate conditions for it to gain independent
access to global capital and money markets," NBG said.
NBG's Balkan operations include a network of 600 branches
and a staff of 8,000.
It said the plan will proceed once the necessary approvals
have been obtained by supervisory authorities.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)