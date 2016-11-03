ATHENS Nov 3 National Bank of Greece, the country's second largest lender, picked former deputy central bank governor Panagiotis Thomopoulos as its new board chairman, a senior banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

An announcement by NBG was expected later on Thursday.

Thomopoulos will replace Louka Katseli, a former economy minister who served in a socialist government in 2009. Thomopoulos was deputy governor at the Bank of Greece from 1994-2009.

Under its third international bailout, Greece agreed to 'de-politicise' links between government and the banks, boost board-level expertise and improve corporate governance.

