BRIEF-Home POINT FINANCIAL to acquire Stonegate Mortgage Corp
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation
ATHENS Nov 3 National Bank of Greece, the country's second largest lender, picked former deputy central bank governor Panagiotis Thomopoulos as its new board chairman, a senior banking source told Reuters on Thursday.
An announcement by NBG was expected later on Thursday.
Thomopoulos will replace Louka Katseli, a former economy minister who served in a socialist government in 2009. Thomopoulos was deputy governor at the Bank of Greece from 1994-2009.
Under its third international bailout, Greece agreed to 'de-politicise' links between government and the banks, boost board-level expertise and improve corporate governance.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation
Jan 27 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.