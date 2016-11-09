A, Nov 9 Greece's bank rescue fund HFSF said
on Wednesday that it may call an extraordinary shareholders
meeting at National Bank after its member on the
banks' board voted against the appointment of a new chairman.
"HFSF, according to the General Council's decision, is
contemplating calling an extraordinary General Meeting taking
into account that the smooth cooperation between the board of
Directors of NBG and the controlling shareholder is essential,"
the fund said in a press release.
National Bank (NBG) reconstituted its board of directors on
Wednesday, appointing former deputy central bank governor
Panagiotis Thomopoulos as its new chairman.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)