ATHENS Dec 13 National Bank, Greece's largest lender, will seek shareholder approval on December 22 for an issue of preferred, non-voting shares up to 1.0 billion euros to boost its liquidity and capital adequacy, an official at the bank said on Tuesday.

The preferred shares which will be sold to the state will strengthen the group's Core Tier 1 ratio to 11 percent from 9.5 percent at end-September, the official said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)