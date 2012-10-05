BRIEF-Engaged Capital calls on board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin strategic alternatives process
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process
ATHENS Oct 5 Greece's largest lender National Bank said on Friday it offered to buy 100 percent of rival Eurobank via a share swap to form the country's largest bank.
NBG offred 58 new shares for every 100 shares of Eurobank. Once completed current NBG shareholders would hold 75 percent in the entity with Eurobank shareholders owning the rest.
"Eurobank shareholders representing 43.6 percent of its share capital have pledged to take part in the public offer," the statement said.
BRASILIA, Feb 14 Changes in Brazil's telecom law currently under debate in the Senate are not being taken into account by debt-laden carrier Oi SA as it devises its in-court reorganization plan, Oi Chief Executive Marcos Schroeder said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Russian food retailer Lenta may sell some of the shares held by its biggest shareholders in a public offering in the near future, three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.