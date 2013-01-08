ATHENS Jan 8 Greece's National Bank has asked authorities for a delay in picking a buyer for Hellenic Postbank until after it completes a takeover of rival EFG Eurobank, NBG's deputy CEO said on Tuesday.

"We have asked for an extension and so has Eurobank so that it doesn't interfere with the takeover of Eurobank," Petros Christodoulou told reporters.

Four Greek banks have made offers for Postbank, which is 44 percent government-owned and deemed to be not viable, a source close to the matter has previously said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)