ATHENS, April 29 Shareholders of Greece's largest lender National Bank on Monday approved a 9.75 billion euro ($12.7 billion) share offering, the bank's deputy chief executive Petros Christodoulou said.

Greece's four major banks, including NBG, need 27.5 billion euros in new capital to restore their solvency ratios to levels required by the country's central bank after incurring losses from debt writedowns and impaired loans.

NBG is aiming to raise 12 percent of the share offering from private investors to stay privately run. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)