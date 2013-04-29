MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ATHENS, April 29 Shareholders of Greece's largest lender National Bank on Monday approved a 9.75 billion euro ($12.7 billion) share offering, the bank's deputy chief executive Petros Christodoulou said.
Greece's four major banks, including NBG, need 27.5 billion euros in new capital to restore their solvency ratios to levels required by the country's central bank after incurring losses from debt writedowns and impaired loans.
NBG is aiming to raise 12 percent of the share offering from private investors to stay privately run. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: