ATHENS May 24 Greece's largest lender National Bank (NBG) reported a profit for the second consecutive quarter, helped by its Turkish subsidiary Finansbank, as well as lower funding costs and provisions for bad debt.

The bank posted net profit of 27 million euros in the first quarter compared to a loss of 731 million in the same period last year.

NBG said loan-loss provisions fell to 428 million euros from 505 million euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)