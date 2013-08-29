ATHENS Aug 29 National Bank (NBG),
Greece's largest lender by assets, reported a profit in the
first half, helped by its Turkish subsidiary Finansbank, lower
funding costs and provisions for bad debt.
The group posted net profit of 344 million euros ($458.91
million), above analyst estimates. Analysts polled by Reuters
were expecting net earnings of 125 million euros on average.
NBG said loan-loss provisions fell to 853 million euros in
the first half from 1.2 billion in the same period last year.
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)