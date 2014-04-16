CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
ATHENS, April 16 Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF has given the green light to plans by National Bank (NBG) to proceed with a share offering of up to 2.5 billion euros to plug a capital shortfall, a senior banking source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Greece's biggest lender, which must plug a 2.18 billion euro ($3.03 billion) capital shortfall under the terms of the country's international bailout, has picked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for the offering, bankers have previously said.
NBG's board is meeting on Wednesday to decide on the issue. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Costas Pitas)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.