ATHENS Aug 8 National Bank of Greece (NBG) said
on Monday it had concluded the securitisation of business loans
which would allow it to raise up to 300 million euros in
medium-term funding.
The bank said it would place the senior notes with the
European Investment Bank, the European Investment Fund and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
It was the first securitisation transaction since 2007,
National Bank said. It said the transaction sought to enhance
the access of Greek small to medium sized businesses to
'affordable financing'.
Additionally, the bank said it would launch new lending for
investment projects in Greece in November, covering a two year
period in which more than 2,000 small to medium sized businesses
and midcaps stood to benefit.
