ATHENS, Sept 24 The chief executive of Greece's
largest lender, National Bank (NBGr.AT), said in a newspaper
interview that Hellenic Postbank(TT Bank) (GPSr.AT) and Piraeus
Bank (BOPr.AT) were among the limited merger options in the
country.
Troubled by sovereign debt downgrades, deposit outflows and
rising loan losses in a deepening recession, Greek banks are
exploring tie-ups to bolster their financial strength in a bid
to regain access to wholesale funding markets.
"If we talk about a move in the country, the options are
limited. Piraeus Bank and Hellenic Postbank are among them,"
Apostolos Tamvakakis told Sunday Kathimerini newspaper.
NBG tried to take over Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) earlier in the
year, but its offer was turned down. Alpha decided last month to
merge with EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT instead via a share swap to
form the largest lender in southeast Europe.
Asked whether it was possible for NBG to partner with a
foreign stategic investor, Tamvakakis said it was unlikely
because of prevailing market worries over Greece's sovereign
debt crisis.
"I want to be a realist. The possibilities of a foreign
investor investing in Greece today ... are minor due to the
uncertainty over the country," he said.
In August NBG reported a big first-half loss on government
debt writedowns and said it would not rush into big strategic
moves, even as local rivals seek security in mergers.
Tamvakakis said the lender aimed to avoid resorting to the
Financial Stability Fund (FSF).
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)