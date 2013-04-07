ATHENS, April 7 Greece's largest lender National Bank and its subsidiary Eurobank will be recapitalised separately, two bankers said on Sunday after the country's international lenders raised concerns about their integration plans.

"There will be separate recapitalisations," one of the bankers close to the procedure told Reuters.

The two banks together need 15.6 billion euros in fresh capital to shore up their solvency ratios to levels set by the central bank. Recapitalising separately raises doubts about whether their integration will proceed as planned. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Deepa Babington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)