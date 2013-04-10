ATHENS, April 10 Greek lender National Bank (NBG) will seek to raise up up to 1.9 billion euros via contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) and the rest of its estimated 9.75 billion euros of capital needs through a rights offering, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Analysts had anticipated the bank would raise 1-2 billion euros via CoCos.

Greece's four major banks need 27.5 billion euros in fresh funds to restore their solvency ratios to levels required by the country's central bank after incurring losses from a sovereign debt writedown and impaired loans.

Most of the funds will be provided by a state bank support fund - the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) - in exchange for new shares or contingent convertible bonds.

Under the terms of the recapitalisation plan agreed with the country's international lenders, at least 10 percent of banks' new common equity must be raised from the private sector to stay privately run, but National Bank has already said it will struggle to raise that amount.

Earlier this week, objections from the country's lenders forced the bank to suspend its integration of recently-acquired Alpha Bank.

CoCos will be exclusively taken up by the HFSF Rescue fund.

Greece's international lenders have set aside 50 billion euros from the country's bailout package to recapitalise viable banks and cover the costs of winding down others that are deemed non-viable. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Keiron Henderson)