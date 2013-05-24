* Slowdown in new non-performing loans

* Profit in Turkish operations grows 23 pct (Adds Finansbank earnings, details)

ATHENS May 24 Greece's largest lender National Bank (NBG) posted a profit for the second consecutive quarter on Friday, helped by strong earnings from its Turkish unit Finansbank, lower funding costs and reduced provisions for bad debt.

The bank posted net profit of 27 million euros ($34.9 million) in the first quarter compared with a loss of 731 million in the same period last year. Finansbank's profit grew 23 percent to 155 million euros.

A slowdown in new non-performing loans amid Greece's economic slump led to a 15 percent drop in provisions year-on-year to 428 million euros. Loans more than 90 days past due rose to 19.8 percent of NBG's loan book from 19 percent in December.

With Greece's economy contracting for a sixth consecutive year and more than one in four Greeks without a job, credit impairments continue to pound loan books, forcing banks to set aside provisions for losses.

NBG's net interest income was helped by lower funding costs after it reduced recourse to the Greek central bank's costly emergency liquidity facility (ELA).

Greek banks resumed funding directly from the European Central Bank in December, when the country struck a new rescue deal with its international lenders. ECB funding is about 2 percentage points cheaper than ELA funding.

Last month, NBG's plan to integrate rival Eurobank was suspended following concern from Greece's EU and IMF lenders that the combined entity would be too big relative to the size of Greece's economy.