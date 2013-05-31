ATHENS May 31 National Bank of Greece (NBG)
, the country's largest lender, has launched an
offer to buy back its U.S.-listed ADS preference shares for a
total of $281 million, it said on Friday.
The bank is offering to buy back up to 22.5 million
American Depository Shares out of the 25 million outstanding for
$12.50 each, at a 50 percent discount to their nominal value, an
official at the bank said.
Each ADS corresponds to one preferred NBG share. The buyback
will boost the bank's Core Tier 1 capital by 175 million euros
($228 million) if all of the securities are tendered, the
official said.
The offer expires on June 28, with settlement expected on
July 3.
NBG has not paid a dividend on its preferred shares since
March 2011 and will not pay one for its 2012 fiscal year.
Bank of America Merril Lynch will be the deal manager, NBG
said.
($1=0.7660 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Greg Mahlich)