ATHENS Nov 17 National Bank of Greece , the country's largest lender, is close to clinching a deal to sell a majority stake in its fully-owned real estate arm Pangaia to private equity firm Invel Real Estate, two bankers close to the deal told Reuters on Sunday.

"The agreement will close in the next 10 days. Invel will acquire about 66 percent of Pangaia for more than 600 million euros ($808.47 million)," one of the bankers told Reuters.

The sale is part of restructuring efforts by National Bank aimed at boosting its capital base.

Invel, where Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz is a major shareholder, will pay part of the purchase price for Pangaia in cash, contribute equity in the form of real estate and finance the rest with a loan from National Bank, the bankers said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)