ATHENS Jan 16 National Bank, Greece's largest lender, has bought back 838 million euros ($1.06 billion) of covered bonds and hybrid securities at a discount, boosting its core tier 1 ratio.

"As a result of the buy back, the core tier 1 ratio will be reinforced by 302 million euros, or by 46 basis points to 11.6 percent," one bank official said on Monday.

The buyback offer, launched on Jan. 3, targeted 1.5 billion euros of covered bonds and 350 million of hybrid securities due to mature in 2016.

NBG offered holders of covered bonds 70 percent of face value, compared with a market price of about 60 percent. It offered 45 percent for hybrid bonds, that have been trading at about 30 percent.

Greek lenders have been struggling to cope with rising bad debts and a shrinking deposit base as the austerity-hit country enters its fifth year of economic contraction.

Banks are expected to have to recapitalise after writedowns resulting from a planned bond swap agreed in October, which calls for a 50 percent nominal writedown on Greek government bonds.

In December, NBG completed a 1 billion euro capital boost by placing new preferred shares with the state, increasing its core tier 1 ratio to 11.1 percent. ($1 = 0.7891 euro) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Dan Lalor)