* Loan impairments at 15.5 pct of loan book in Q1
* NBG to sell minority stakes in Balkan holdings, Finansbank
(Adds details, quotes)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 28 Greece's biggest lender National
Bank said bad loans had more than quadrupled from 2008
and unveiled plans to sell stakes in profitable foreign units
as it battles a deepening recession in its home market.
Chief Executive Apostolos Tamvakakis, who is expected to
formally resign at a board meeting later on Thursday in an
expected management reshuffle, said the bank would focus on
boosting capital, liquidity and managing risk in a difficult
year for lenders.
Greece's banking system has been battered by the country's
severe debt crisis and a recession now in its fifth year. With
unemployment hitting record highs near 23 percent and businesses
shuttering daily, banks have seen a surge in bad loans.
A landmark debt swap earlier this year to cut the country's
debt forced banks to write down their sovereign bonds by about
75 percent, nearly wiping out their capital base.
"What happened in Greece was the perfect storm," Tamvakakis
told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting. "And the banking
system found itself right in the middle of it."
NBG's non-performing loans had more than quadrupled from
2008 to hit 15.5 percent of its loan book in the first quarter
this year, he said. The ratio was up from 13 percent in
December.
Delayed loan payments were close to 18 percent of loans in
the Greek domestic market and were forcing banks to set aside
high provisions, Tamvakakis said.
NBG, one of the four top Greek banks that were recapitalised
last month after incurring big losses from the debt swap, will
also look into selling non-strategic assets like its Astir hotel
complex near Athens.
The group has operations in Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia and
Turkey through Finansbank, whose profitability has
helped it weather a tough market at home. NBG's Balkan
operations include a network of 600 branches and a staff of
8,000.
The company did not provide any details on the size of the
stake it would sell in Finansbank or a new holding company
grouping its Balkan units. In the past, the bank has said it was
considering selling 20-25 percent of Finansbank.
National Bank is expected to announce top management
changes, with deputy CEO Alexandros Tourkolias taking over as
CEO, a source at the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.
NBG Chairman Vassilis Rapanos, a veteran banker, resigned
from his post earlier on Wednesday citing ill health after
turning down the post of finance minister in Greece's new
coalition on Monday.
Such changes at state-controlled companies often follow a
change in government in Greece, which held national elections on
June 17. The state exerts indirect influence on management at
NBG through state pension funds that own stakes in the lender.
