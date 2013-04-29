* Greek banks need 27.5 bln euros to restore solvency ratios

ATHENS, April 29 Greece's largest lender National Bank won approval from shareholders to boost its capital with a 9.75 billion euro ($12.70 billion) share offering, aiming to secure enough support from private investors to escape state control.

Shoring up the capital adequacy of Greece's top banks is expected to help them regain access to interbank markets and fund the economy out of its six-year recession.

The four biggest lenders need 27.5 billion euros in new capital to restore their solvency ratios to levels required by the country's central bank after incurring losses from debt writedowns and impaired loans.

"With the completion of the recapitalisation, the banks will have the means to contribute to the reversal of the path of the economy, to finance growth," NBG chief executive Alexandros Tourkolias told shareholders at the meeting.

Most of the funds will be provided by a state bank rescue fund - the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) - in exchange for new shares or contingent convertible bonds (CoCos).

NBG is aiming to raise up to 12 percent from private investors that will allow it to stay privately run.

Under the terms of the recapitalisation plan agreed with the country's European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders, at least 10 percent of banks' new common equity must be raised from the private sector for them to stay privately run.

Rivals Piraeus and Alpha Bank are expected to meet the 10-percent target. Fourth-biggest Eurobank has given up its fundraising plans, opting instead to fall under full HFSF control.

Under the approved plan, NBG aims to raise up to 1.171 billion euros through a rights issue, with the remainder of the 9.75 billion it needs to be pumped in by the HFSF rescue fund in exchange for shares.

If the 12 percent goal is met, investors taking part in the rights issue will get warrants, entitling them to buy 7.33 shares back from the HFSF fund for each new share they subscribe for. Warrants can be exercised over the next 54 months.

NBG also got approval to issue contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) up to 1.9 billion euros but will resort to them only if the sought proceeds from private investors fall short of the targeted amount. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Heavens)