ATHENS, April 12 Greece's largest lender National Bank (NBG) is considering tapping international markets with a share offering as part of plans to plug a capital shortfall, a senior executive at the bank told Reuters on Saturday.

"All solutions are being reviewed in the present circumstances, without excluding an equity offering," the banker said, declining to be named.

A stress test by Greece's central bank last month showed NBG needed an extra 2.18 billion euros ($3.03 billion) of capital. The group had said it would not resort to an equity issue to plug the capital gap but would focus on selling non-core assets. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams)