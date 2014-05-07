BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
LONDON May 7 The National Bank of Greece (NBG) has priced its share offer at 2-2.6 euros($2.79-$3.62) a share, in a placing worth up to 2.5 billion euros, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
NBG is the latest Greek bank to issue shares. It is selling the shares to cover a 2.18 billion-euro capital shortfall revealed in a central bank stress test in March.
"There has been incredibly broad-based demand," one of the sources said. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: