ATHENS May 8 Greece's largest lender National
Bank (NBG) priced its 2.5 billion euro ($3.48 billion)
share offering at 2.20 euros a share after books closed on
Thursday, an official at the bank told Reuters.
"The price that will be proposed to the shareholders meeting
on May 10 will be 2.20 euros a share," the official said,
declining to be named.
NBG is the latest Greek lender to tap international
investors to cover a 2.18 billion euro capital hole revealed in
a central bank stress test in March.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Angeliki
Koutantou)