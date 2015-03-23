ATHENS, March 23 Greece's National Bank said on Monday its board of directors picked Louka Katseli as its new president and Leonidas Fragiadakis as the group's new chief executive.

Katseli, an economist and former minister under the socialist government of George Papandreou, will take over from board chairman George Zanias. Fragiadakis, who heads NBG's treasury operations, will succeed CEO Alexandros Tourkolias.

The bank said it is awaiting the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism to conclude the evaluation process of its new board members. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)