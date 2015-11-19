ATHENS Nov 19 National Bank of Greece
on Thursday priced its share offering to plug a capital
shortfall revealed in the European Central Bank's health check,
at 0.02 euros per share, or at 0.30 euros per share reflecting a
one-for 15 reverse share split.
The bank, Greece's largest lender, said investor demand for
the shares, coupled with the results of a debt exchange offer to
bondholders, reached about 1.16 billion euros. Its capital gap
in the ECB's baseline scenario was 1.456 billion euros.
National Bank said a public offering of new shares in the
Greek market at the same price on or around Nov. 30 aims to
raise another 300 million euros.
The bank said that an additional 308 million euros will
result from further burden sharing. These will include the
conversion into common shares of all capital means.
The remaining capital gap under the ECB stress test adverse
scenario will be plugged by issuing new shares and contingent
convertible bonds (CoCos) to the country's bank rescue fund
(HFSF) at a ratio of 25 percent new stack, 75 percent CoCos.
The bank said it expects that by implementing planned
capital actions it will be able to pay down the CoCos in the
near future.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos and George
Georgiopoulos; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)