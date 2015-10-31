(Adds CEO comment)
ATHENS Oct 31 Greece's largest lender National
Bank (NBG) on Saturday reported a loss in the second
quarter as bad debt provisions weighed.
The bank reported a net loss of 1.614 billion euros ($1.78
billion) versus a loss of 159 million euros in the first
quarter.
Non-performing credit edged up to 24.6 percent of its loan
book from 24.3 percent at the end of March. Provisions for
impaired loans in Greece reached 2.3 billion euros from 323
million in the first quarter.
Results of the European Central Bank's stress test showed
that NBG must cover a capital shortfall of 4.6 billion euros.
"NBG intends to cover the capital shortfall under both
scenarios (of the ECB stress test) with private sector funds as
much as possible and by its own capital actions, aiming to limit
the need for state aid which would burden Greece's debt," CEO
Leonidas Fragiadakis said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9086 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by David Evans)