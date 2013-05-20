(Adds details, effects of financial crisis on Hellenic)
LONDON May 20 Hellenic Petroleum,
Greece's largest refiner, has issued a tender to buy an 80,000
tonne cargo of Russian Urals crude oil for early June delivery,
a trading source said, the first in months as its finances
improve.
The tender was issued on Friday and closes today. The
payment will be on open credit terms, which means that the
seller will cover the trade financing for the deal.
Traders said it has been a long time since the refiner last
issued a tender. Hellenic held a similar tender in June of last
year.
The refiner has been struggling to buy crude and products as
the financial crisis in Greece has led international banks to
stop dealing with many Greek institutions and accepting their
letters of credit, fearing defaults.
Hellenic was forced to rely on an open credit line mainly
with Glencore, a major trading company with enough
liquidity to take on the risk of non-payment.
The refiner has been finding it easier to buy crude after a
financial bailout of Greek banks and after Hellenic was able to
refinance 1.2 billion euros in loans.
More traders have started selling to the refiner, including
on a cash-and-barter system.
Ratings agency Fitch upgraded Greece's sovereign credit
rating by one notch last week to B- from CCC, citing the
country's progress in cutting its budget deficit and the
receding risk of an exit from the euro zone.
(Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Alison Birrane and Jane
Baird)